Nov. 17, 1928 - Mar. 24, 2021
DYER, IN - Bernadine Gail Newell, 92 passed away peacefully March 24, 2021 at her home in Dyer after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on November 17, 1928, "Bernie" lived a full and adventurous life, 65 years of which were alongside her husband Jerry C. Newell Sr., who preceded her in death in 2017.
Bernie loved to travel- a lifelong passion that began with one of her first jobs as a TWA airline stewardess. In addition to her professional travels, she and Jerry circumnavigated the globe several times in their 18 trips aboard ships like the Queen Elizabeth II, went on trips with each of her five grandchildren to anywhere in the world they wanted to go, and spent winters skiing the mountains of Aspen-Snowmass, where they had a condo for nearly 50 years and she was able to ski into her 70s. She also enjoyed playing golf until age 81.
Active in her community, Bernie was member of the Calumet City Library board for 17 years, was a multiple term president of the Lansing Lady Lions Club, and attended many charity events and services throughout her life as a follower of Christ in the First United Methodist Church. Her diminutive stature never hindered her indefatigable spirit, and while afflicted with osteoporosis in her later years, she always maintained an iron backbone for her convictions and steadfast support of her loved ones. Having endured adversity that would have broken the strongest, the ever-joyful Bernie stood a true giant.
Mother to: Jerry C. Newell Jr. (Vicki), Cynthia Newell and Claudia Newell; Grandmother (and sometimes "Gammaw") to: Brock, Ashley (Burke), Bryce (Jenny), Edward, and Brenna (Antoine); Great Grandmother to: Edward George, Eden, Lleyton, and Eliot (born March 17th, one week before Bernie's passing). Bernie is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Jan) Storm; and many nieces and nephews. To her grandchildren, Bernie was known for legendary back rubs, a heartwarming laugh, and her resolute displays of love - such as standing on the porch, waving goodbye as the car drove away, not stopping until after the car was completely out of sight to ensure if any grandchild looked back, she'd still be waving.
In heaven, where she is surely playing Bridge with her husband Jerry, Bernie now joins her sister, Cleta (John) McFadden; her mother and stepfather: Lucille and Fred Lenheart; her father and stepmother: Bernard and Mary Storm; as well as many dear friends she lost along the way. Heaven is lucky to have her.
Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Reverend Chris Tiedeman officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the 5:00 p.m. service. To participate in the Memorial Service, please go to www.youtube.com and search Bernadine Newell Memorial Service Kish Funeral Home at 4:45 p.m. CST.
In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area who were absolutely wonderful for the last years of Bernie's life, and/or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, where 100% of funds go towards researching the cure. www.kishfuneralhome.net