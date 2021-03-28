Nov. 17, 1928 - Mar. 24, 2021

DYER, IN - Bernadine Gail Newell, 92 passed away peacefully March 24, 2021 at her home in Dyer after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on November 17, 1928, "Bernie" lived a full and adventurous life, 65 years of which were alongside her husband Jerry C. Newell Sr., who preceded her in death in 2017.

Bernie loved to travel- a lifelong passion that began with one of her first jobs as a TWA airline stewardess. In addition to her professional travels, she and Jerry circumnavigated the globe several times in their 18 trips aboard ships like the Queen Elizabeth II, went on trips with each of her five grandchildren to anywhere in the world they wanted to go, and spent winters skiing the mountains of Aspen-Snowmass, where they had a condo for nearly 50 years and she was able to ski into her 70s. She also enjoyed playing golf until age 81.