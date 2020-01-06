SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Bernadine Ladowski, age 81 of South Holland, IL, formerly of South Chicago, IL, passed away on December 24, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Ladowski, and daughter, Carol Greene. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Sarah Greene and Jennifer (Kevin) Heidenreich; and great grandson, Hunter Heidenreich. Mrs. Ladowski was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerome Ladowski; parents: Henry and Chestra Ganczewski; son-in-law, David Greene; and sister, Roseann Matz.
Mrs Ladowski was laid to rest on January 4, 2020 at Holy Cross in Calumet City, IL. Mass offerings may be made at Carmelite Fathers Monastery, 1628 Ridge Rd., Munster, IN 46321.
Bernadine will be remembered for being a loving, generous, and forgiving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.