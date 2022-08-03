LANSING, IL - Bernadine M. Baricevich (nee Jaranowski) "Betty", age 88, of Lansing, Illinois passed away July 30, 2022. She is survived by her cherished daughters: Deborah (Bill) Farmer, Diane (Denny) Held and Mary (Monty) Willis; numerous adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sisters-in-law: Babe Buttala and Joanne Jaranowski; several nieces and nephews; caregiver Linda McBride. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John; and grandson, William Farmer Jr.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 4, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Betty will be forever loved and missed by all her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area appreciated.

For service information call 708-862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.