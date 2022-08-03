 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernadine M. Baricevich (nee Jaranowski)

  • 0
Bernadine M. Baricevich (nee Jaranowski)

LANSING, IL - Bernadine M. Baricevich (nee Jaranowski) "Betty", age 88, of Lansing, Illinois passed away July 30, 2022. She is survived by her cherished daughters: Deborah (Bill) Farmer, Diane (Denny) Held and Mary (Monty) Willis; numerous adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sisters-in-law: Babe Buttala and Joanne Jaranowski; several nieces and nephews; caregiver Linda McBride. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John; and grandson, William Farmer Jr.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 4, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Betty will be forever loved and missed by all her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area appreciated.

For service information call 708-862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vin Scully, iconic former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, has died at age 94 | SportsCenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts