Bernadine Randolph

Feb. 4, 1951 — April 11, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Bernadine Randolph, 70, of Portage, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born February 14, 1951, in Valparaiso to Ronald and Georgia (Spencer) Jacobson. Bernadine was a retired kindergarten teacher and was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene, Portage. She loved music, played the flute and sang in the church choir.

On August 18, 1977, Bernadine married Stanley Randolph who survives along with her granddaughter, Emily Stanley; sister, Rita Ann (Gary) Cooper; sister-in-law, Donna (Jim) Stonecipher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Woolsey; father, Ronald Jacobson; and son, Daniel Randolph.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM at Grace Church of the Nazarene 5360 Clem Road, Portage, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM, face mask required. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Grace Church of the Nazarene for the music department. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, is handling arrangements.