EAST SIDE — Bernadine Skiba (nee Kowalczyk), age 82, late of the East Side, passed away November 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Al (Ret. CPD) Skiba. Loving mother of Dr. Paul J. (Rachel) Skiba and Sharon (William) Lyons. Devoted grandmother of Noah, Daniel, and Grace. Dearest sister of Barbara (Bob) Marciniak. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Lorraine Golen and brothers: Vince, Norb, and John "Buddy" Kowalczyk. Bernie was a member of the Secular Order of the Servants of Mary, former member of the St. Jude Mother's Club, Mt. Carmel Mother's Club and Annunciata Parish Council.