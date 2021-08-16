Jan. 18, 1929 - Aug. 12, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ - Bernard (Ben) J Korczyk, age 92, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Ben is survived by his wife Evelyn; five children: Linda (Mike) Stanley, Phoenix AZ; Daniel (Julie) Korczyk, Atlanta GA; Ellen (Rick) Stanley, Greenville SC; Karen (Gary) Schinzel, Phoenix AZ; Bernie (Debbie) Korczyk, Phoenix AZ; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Marie Korczyk and his brother Richard Korczyk.

Mr. Korczyk was a longtime resident of Highland, IN. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1947. Ben served in the US Army and Reserves from 1951-1957 achieving the rank of Sergeant. He then worked for BP Amoco where his last position was Superintendent of the Calumet Warehouse Distribution Center until he retired in 1985. Upon retirement he and his wife Evelyn moved to Phoenix, AZ where he enjoyed gardening, travel, and quality time with family and friends. Ben and Evelyn recently celebrated 69 years of marriage together.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Tempe, AZ. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Mesa, AZ.

The family wishes to thank Suncrest Hospice for their amazing care and compassion. Donations to Suncrest Hospice (4650 E Cotton Center Blvd, Suite 250, Phoenix, AZ 85040) in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.