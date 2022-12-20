SCHERERVILLE, IN - Bernard "Bernie" Baltrushaitis AGE 80, Schererville, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy Baltrushaitis (nee Gasior); sister in law, Mary Baltrushaitis; sister and brother in law, Dorothy & Gene Callahan; sister in law, Margaret Gasior; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and godchildren. Preceded in death by his beloved parents; brothers, Casimir (Barbara) Balt& Victor Baltrushaitis; brothers in law, Robert (Dolores) Gasior and Ronald Gasior.

Bernie retired after 55 years of service with Arcelor Mittal. He was a proud Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. Bernie was a past Commander of the American Legion Post 289, and a current member of the Post 20, Elks 980 in Highland, and the VFW. He was also the unofficial "Entertainment Chairman" of numerous organizations. Bernie belonged to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond and was a previous member of St. Casimir in Gary. He loved attending Purdue where he earned his degree at the age of 70. He was fond of electronics, computers, photography, and amateur radio.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Service Celebrating Bernie's Life will be held at 12:00 PM with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation or a charity of your choice. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com