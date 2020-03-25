Bernard "Bernie" Mueller

LOWELL, IN - Bernard "Bernie" Mueller 87, of Lowell and Wittenberg Nursing Home in Crown Point, passed away Monday March 23, 2020. He is survived by sisters, Rosalia Sacco of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Rita (Don) Metzcus of Crown Point and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ballou, Dolores Berg and Leroy. Bernie was a 1950 Lowell High School graduate, a Korean Army Veteran, member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and American Legion, and was retired from Yougstown Sheet & Tube after 30 years.

Cremation will precede Graveside Services in St. Edward Cemetery, which will be announced and held at a later date, through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Legion Post #101, 108 1/2 Commercial Ave., or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. www.sheetsfuneral.com

