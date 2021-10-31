Jan. 7, 1932 - Oct. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, IL - Bernard "Bud" Guba, born January 7, 1932, Bud passed from his loved ones October 25, 2021. A graduate of Tolleston High School and Purdue University School of Pharmacy, Bud served in the US Army during the Korean War, and as chief of Pharmacy at St. Mary Medical Center, Gary-Hobart, for over 20 years. He later worked at Lakeside VA hospital in Chicago for 12 years until retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doreen Zavada Guba: by his two children from his marriage to Virginia Babcock: Beth Ann (Anthony) Kettwig and Philip (Sherri) Guba; his two granddaughters Stacie Kettwig and Kelly Guba; his two step-grandsons Corey and Justin Paulsen; his brother Ted Guba of Demotte, IN; his brother-in-law Roland (Carol) Zavada, NY; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

Bud especially enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing with his son, spending time with family. He expressed wonderful wit- a good sense of humor. He was a teacher at heart, always ready with helpful instruction. He was passionate about his family's and friend's health and well-being. Bud was courageous, revealed particularly when battling cancer. His faith gave him strength and peace. Bud's shoes can never be filled; there are none like him. He leaves a legacy of love and compassion.