CROWN POINT, IN - On Saturday, January 19, 2019, Bernie Orelup, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75. Bernie was born on May 18, 1943 in Gary, IN to Bernard and Lois Orelup. He graduated from Merrillville High School in 1961 and obtained a B.S. Degree in Accounting with the School of Business at Indiana University-Bloomington in 1966.
Bernie served in the U.S. National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He was employed as an Accountant and Office Manager with G.W. Berkheimer Company for 49 years and was married to Barbara (Sunyog) Orelup for 51 years. They raised twin sons, Bernie and Bob.
Bernie was a founder and active member of Illiana Garden and Pond Society. He was avid sports fan (most notably IU) and enjoyed coaching his sons' youth sports teams and golfing with family, friends and the Berkheimer golf league for over 50 years.
Bernie enjoyed traveling with his family and especially loved spending quality time with his children and five grandchildren.
Bernie was preceded in death by his father, Bernard C. Orelup Sr. and his mother, Lois Orelup. He is survived by his wife, Barb; his two children: Bernie (Katie) Orelup and Bob (Kim) Orelup; his five grandchildren: Ally, Owen and Emery Orelup, Josh and Max Orelup; brother, Rick (Michaeleen) Orelup; sister, Susan (Larry) Wikman; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERA, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN with Pastor David Kipp officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bernie's name to the Merrillville Education Foundation or American Heart Association or Harbor Light Hospice.
