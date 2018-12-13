Bernard Dale Oppman

ATHENS, AL - Mr. Bernard Dale “Bunny” Oppman, age 79 of Athens, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mr. Oppman was born on June 11, 1939 in Gary, IN to Charles Oppman and Carmen Gervais Oppman. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and David.
Mr. Oppman is survived by his wife, Sandra Oppman; sons, Bradford Oppman (Callie) and James Oppman (Melissa); step-daughters, Renee Taillon (James) and Jamie Smith; nine grandchildren; three brothers, Douglas, Paul, Charles; two sisters, Judy Schipani, Pamela Murrow and many nieces and nephews. All of whom loved him very much.
Bunny graduated from Edison High School in Gary. He worked as a welder and had the opportunity to work in Alaska on the Alaskan pipe line. Bunny then moved to Alabama and worked for NASA as a welder. He was an excellent athlete and loved to play golf once he retired. Bunny was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted family man and often would return back to Northwest Indiana to visit family and friends. He enjoyed going on fishing trips with his brothers and nephews and loved to play practical jokes on them.
A mass will be held in his memory at St. Peter and Paul church in Merrillville on December 15, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a dinner at St. Joan of Arc Hall in Merrillville.
'May the Lord wrap his arms around you and keep you free from pain and suffering.'