CEDAR LAKE, IN - Bernard Frazier, 86, passed away at home with his loving family on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Catherine Frazier; and daughter-in-law, Janet Frazier; cherished grandchildren: Kevin, Jenny, and Leslie Frazier, and Pam and Nick Chalos III; and treasured great-grandchildren: Joy and Lilly Thompson, and Nick IV and Nicole Chalos. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Grace; his beloved wife, Elsie; his dear son, John; and siblings: Bill, Jean, and Edward.
Bernard was a dedicated and hard worker, spending most of his career with Blaw and Knox and Universal Bearing, and enjoyed his time off by watching westerns and tending to his vegetable garden. He will be dearly missed by all. Burial services will be private.