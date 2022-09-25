CEDAR LAKE, IN - Bernard Frazier, 86, passed away at home with his loving family on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Catherine Frazier; and daughter-in-law, Janet Frazier; cherished grandchildren: Kevin, Jenny, and Leslie Frazier, and Pam and Nick Chalos III; and treasured great-grandchildren: Joy and Lilly Thompson, and Nick IV and Nicole Chalos. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Grace; his beloved wife, Elsie; his dear son, John; and siblings: Bill, Jean, and Edward.