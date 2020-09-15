 Skip to main content
Bernard Hall

MADISON, WI - Bernard Hall, 59, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Madison, WI. He leaves to cherish his sweet smile and memories to his mother Nettie Hicks; his children Nyiesha Hall, Lakisha (Clinton) Retic, Dionte Chandler, and Lisa Chandler; siblings Debra Hall, Brenda Hall, Sherry (Kevin) Pollard and Lamesa (Christopher) Brooks and Eunita (Ronald) Hall; 15 grandchildren; special friend Vicky Clark and significant other Tasha Tate and a host of nieces nephews and friends.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN..

