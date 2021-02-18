HEBRON, IN - Bernard J. Bara, age 73 of Hebron, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Survived by three children: Ronald (Kimberly) Bara, Steve (Shannon) Bara, Jennifer (Meaghan) Bara; nine grandchildren: Madison, Breanna, Izabella Bara, Tyler, Emily, Ryleigh, and Brendyn Bara, Addison and Claire Reilly; two sisters: Lorraine Weszely, Darlene Sunny; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Patty Whetsel, Linda Wood, Debbie Bon.

Bernard was an amazing husband and father, and a very proud grandpa. His greatest accomplishments were 50 years with Maryann, his three beautiful children, and nine wonderful grandchildren.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for the family.

The family invites Bernie's friends and family to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point. If you wish to pay your respects, there will be an outside drive-thru on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.