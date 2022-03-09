Missouri/Arkansas/Whiting

WHITING, IN - Bernard J. Pavlovich, 94 of Branson, MO, formerly of Little Rock, AK and Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Forsyth, MO. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Hora) Pavlovich who passed away April 22, 1995; loving father of Dale (Frances) and David; cherished grandfather: of Jennifer and Anthony; adoring great grandpa: of Lexi, Kalina, Mayson and Jovi; many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph "Merf", and John; and four sisters: Millie Florence, Pauline Strbjak, Irene Yearsich and Betty Ann Kraly.

Funeral services Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged at the funeral home and at church, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at wwwbaranfh.com. The Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org

Bernie Pavlovich was born on October 18, 1927 in Hammond, IN to John and Anna (Kaminsky) Pavlovich. He grew up in the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1944. He continued his education at the University of Kentucky, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree from Colorado State University and had played college football for both schools. Bernie was a WWII US Army Veteran and was a member of the Army of the Occupation in Germany. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson, MO and the Knights of Columbus, Branson, MO. He was the retired Executive Director of the Arkansas Forestry Association with a service of 40 years. Bernie loved woodworking, doing carvings and building furniture were his specialties. Devoted to his family, Bernard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400.