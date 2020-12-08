VALPARAISO, IN - Bernard J. Snemis, 89, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born January 20, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to Remigio & Josephine (Mazarro) Snemis, graduated from Lew Wallace High School and served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea. Bernard made his career as a Commercial General Contractor along with his father at Remy Construction from 1956 - 1996. Bernard enjoyed working in his yard, and keeping it immaculate until only three weeks ago. His fierce and independent spirit identified his personality, allowing him to embrace the solitude of fishing and the great outdoors. Despite this individualistic style he was happy to belong to the legions of loyal Cubs fans that reveled in their World Series victory.