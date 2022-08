MESA, AZ - Bernard John Griffin was born in Gary, IN in 1938. He lived in Merrillville, IN throughout his childhood and spent his remaining years in Mesa, AZ. His bright smile left this world on 8/16/22. He is survived by his sisters (Gerri & Dottie), four children and eight grandchildren. His Celebration of Life will be held on August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Praise and Worship Center 2551 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85225.