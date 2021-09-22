Bernard L. James Jr.
July 13, 1939 — Sep. 19, 2021
Bernard L. James Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side September 19, 2021.
He was born July 13, 1939. Bud worked at Valley Mould & Iron until it closed, then worked at Acme Steel until his retirement in 1999. He loved the water and would love taking his boat out on Lake Michigan with any of his family and friends that wanted to join him. He enjoyed woodworking, taking care of his yard and pool, having cookouts and playing bags with friends and family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than watching his grandkids swimming in the pool. He taught several of them how to swim. He was an avid Bears and White Sox fan and was in his glory when the Sox won the World Series in 2005. He had a great sense of humor and was the master of "Dad" jokes.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia James (nee Kruk) and his children: Anita Brinkmann, Rita Ruiz, Nancy James, Robert (Laura) Gerstner, Joyce (Fred) Neff, Russell Gerstner, Randall Gerstner, Brian (Sasha) Gerstner, & Jeffrey (Lisa) Gerstner.
Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jessica, Nathan (Megan), Bethany (Spencer), Lauren (Andrew), Daniel, Zachary, Ryne (Jill), Paige (Natalie), Ethan (Halle), Jason, Lorelei (Norman), Dillon, Cordaro, Cheyenne (Eddie), Catricia, Jessica (Joshua), Kennedy, Lennon, Haleigh, Koralynn, Elaira, Braxton, Alexis, Justin, Emily and Alex. Great-grandchildren: Skyler, Julia, Mariah, Nash, Brooklyn, Noah, Sienna, Rudy, Dalyn, Tegan, Jacelyn, Hannah, James, Grace, Alexie, Ashlyn, Reagan, Xavier, Maya, Alana, Alan, Zaidan, Ariana (baby on the way), and Jensen.
Bud is proceeded in death by his parents, Bernard L James, Sr. and Barbara (nee Zavakis) James; and his siblings: Judith James and Robert James.
Memorials can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Donor's choice. If you wish to honor Bud, please make a blood donation at your nearest blood bank.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., and Friday September 24, 2021, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 5341 Central Ave., Portage IN 46342. Bud's wishes were to be cremated. (219) 762-3013 online condolences www.reesfuneralhomes.com