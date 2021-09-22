Bernard L. James Jr.

He was born July 13, 1939. Bud worked at Valley Mould & Iron until it closed, then worked at Acme Steel until his retirement in 1999. He loved the water and would love taking his boat out on Lake Michigan with any of his family and friends that wanted to join him. He enjoyed woodworking, taking care of his yard and pool, having cookouts and playing bags with friends and family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than watching his grandkids swimming in the pool. He taught several of them how to swim. He was an avid Bears and White Sox fan and was in his glory when the Sox won the World Series in 2005. He had a great sense of humor and was the master of "Dad" jokes.