Jan. 16, 1939 - Mar. 3, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN / ZELLWOOD, FL - Bernard L. Welch, 83, of Zellwood, FL passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Born in East Chicago, IN, Bernie spent his early years in the Northwest Indiana area. He graduated from Holy Cross Seminary at Notre Dame, Indiana University in Bloomington, IN and was a former Josephite priest.

From an early age, Bernie was a voice for various social justice issues. He became a champion for the sick, the poor, the homeless and anyone who needed a hand. In the 60's, he was involved in many Civil Rights and Vietnam War protests of that era. During the 70's, Bernie was in New Orleans working among the African American community with the Josephite Fathers. In the late 80's, he moved to Florida where he worked as a counselor in the Florida prison system. After retirement, Bernie continued ministry work through his involvement in causes; such as, the death penalty, homelessness and other social justice issues of the time.

Bernard was a devoted and long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora, FL. He was an avid, gifted writer, and he loved poetry. He loved his Savior, family, friends and community; he will be missed by all.

Bernie is survived by his daughters: Ellen Johnson of Orlando, FL, Anna Murray of Gotha, FL and Lisa (Todd) Curlee of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren: Lex, Matthew, Lillian and Bella; a sister, Danna Conley of Indiana; a niece, Kelly; nephew, Tim and their children: Kyle, Tyler, Magen Conley and many friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carmel and Ray Welch; his wife, Marie Matthews; and nephew, Terry Conley.

A wake will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mount Dora on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.; the funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JMJ Pregnancy Center or to St. Joseph's Society of the Sacred Heart, The Josephites.