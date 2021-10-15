Bernard Louis Ducat

CROWN POINT, IN — Bernard Louis Ducat, age 79, of Crown Point, formerly of Hazel Crest, IL, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2021.

Bernard was preceded in death by his loving wife Linda; his parents, Bernard Joseph and Mary Helen; and his grandson Timothy.

He is survived by his five children: Mary (Peter) McCarthy, Bill (Lynn) Ducat, Nancy Ducat (Chris Sparks), Robert Ducat (Claudia Kruse), and Kathleen (Kevin) Benson; grandchildren: Sarah McCarthy, Jack Ducat, Bethany Ducat, Kaitlyn Ewing, Shawn Ewing, Christopher Ducat, Matthew Ducat, Abigail Ducat, Vincent Kruse, Linda Kruse, Paige Finch, Nickole Finch, and Kendra Benson; three great-grandchildren: Ayah Ducat, Jax Roman, and Hope Finch; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernard graduated from Mendel High School in 1960, and DePaul University in 1964, both in Chicago. He worked in manufacturing management for 43 years at International Harvester, McGill Manufacturing, Reese Products, Benton Harbor Engineering, and American Lock, retiring in 2006.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN. Interment Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.