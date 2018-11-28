SCHERERVILLE, IN - Bernard P. 'Bernie' Glasgow, age 72, of Schererville, Indiana resident formerly of Dolton and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. U.S. Army Veteran. Graduate of Mendel Catholic High School Class of 1963. Retired route salesman for Coca-Cola and delivery truck driver for Roadway. Also an avid bowler. Husband of 41 years to the late Marie L. nee Rossi. Father of Kimmie (Steve) Freese, Bernie (Susie) Glasgow and Krissy (Tim) Wolstenholme. Grandfather of Hannah, Matthew, Joshua Freese, Grace, Audrey Glasgow, Jack, Patrick and Charlie Wolstenholme. Son of the late Mary nee Donahue and LaVerne Glasgow. Brother of the late William (Loretta) Glasgow Sr and Francis Glasgow. Uncle and friend to many.
Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 Blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday November 29th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Service at Chapel Friday 10:30 AM. Entombment along with Bernie's beloved wife Marie at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com