Bernard P. Fremouw

Butch enjoyed spending time in Crivitz, Wisconsin with lifelong friends, fixing the 4-wheelers/golf cart, planting trees, “deer hunting” aka just hanging with the guys, and having family vacations there. He was blessed with such wonderful friends that he shared years of making memories with. He will miss them dearly.

Those that knew Butch knew he was a Green Bay Packers fan, loved watching the History Channel (ALL day long) and sci-fi movies, especially Tremors 1-6, and enjoyed working on cars! If something was broke, he was the person to fix it! And if he couldn't fix it then it truly was broken. He was proud of his flip phone that only cost $5.00 and his van that he kept running for years. Cashews, M & M's, Miller Lite, wine, and Cherry Pepsi were his favorites—and that big bowl of ice cream at night.

Butch and Judi are together again and we all have two angels watching over us. We are so thankful for the wonderful doctors and care he received at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. We are blessed to have so many caring friends and family and to have our church family and Pastors at Ridge United Methodist Church.