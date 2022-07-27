Bernard R. Gledhill Jr.

HAMMOND - Bernard R. Gledhill Jr., age 81, formerly of Hammond, passed away on July 21, 2022. He is survived by his cousins: Arnold Schulte, George Schulte, Rose Mary Vicari, and Sue Ann Farrell; and treasured friends: Michael Henningsen, Tom Pierce, Ray McGrath, Nancy Ronning, Dr. Nicholas Bullat, and Dr. Jerry Punch. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard R. Gledhill Sr. and Cecelia Gledhill.

Bernard retired as V.P. Options at Morgan Stanley in New York, New York. He also received a B.A. and a M.A. in philosophy from the Aquinas Institute in River Forest, IL. He also studied music theory and composition at DePaul University in Chicago, IL; pontifical medieval studies at St. Michaels College in Toronto, Ontario; and medieval studies at Yale University in New Haven, CT.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN with a Mass following. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN; 111 Hinton Avenue Knoxville, TN 37917 (865-522-2205) in his loving memory. Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements (219-932-0260). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.