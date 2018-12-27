NORTHWEST INDIANA - Bernard Robert 'Bob' Barkalow, age 87 a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018. He was born on September 15, 1931 in Gary, IN to the late Bernard and Freda Barkalow. Bob retired from American Bridge. He was an active member of St. Bridget Catholic Church where he also volunteered to work at the Parish festival. Bob enjoyed making kid's toys and craft show items out of wood.
He is survived by four sons, Robert (Karen) Barkalow, Crown Point, Daniel (Mary Ann) Barkalow, Hobart, Richard (Lorraine) Barkalow, NC, David (Fanita) Barkalow, TX; daughter, Rosann (Randy) Pressel, Wanatah; one sister, Judith Lach of Fort Myers, FL; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Barkalow, and daughter, Kathleen Barkalow.
Visitation will be Friday, December 28, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 3:00 p.m. wake service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, corner of Front and Center Streets, Hobart, with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. Call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.