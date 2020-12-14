FORT WAYNE, IN - Bernice A. Govorchin, 92, formally of Hobart, IN passed away in Fort Wayne on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from Covid 19. Born in Gary, IN on June 2, 1928 to the late John and Ursula (Grusaite) Grakey, Bernice was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, and received both an undergraduate and graduate degree in Education from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Following graduation, Bernice taught first grade and kindergarten at Riley Elementary School in Glen Park. Bernice married twice, first to James T. Collins of Gary, IN, who passed away in 1970, and in 1975 she married Alfred Govorchin of East Chicago, IN. Bernice and Al took early retirement, and spent their winters in the Florida Keys, where Al fished and Bernice developed an affinity for the music of Jimmy Buffett. Following Al's death in 2016, Bernice moved to Fort Wayne where she resided at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community.