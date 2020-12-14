 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernice A. Govorchin

Bernice A. Govorchin

{{featured_button_text}}
Bernice A. Govorchin

FORT WAYNE, IN - Bernice A. Govorchin, 92, formally of Hobart, IN passed away in Fort Wayne on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from Covid 19. Born in Gary, IN on June 2, 1928 to the late John and Ursula (Grusaite) Grakey, Bernice was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, and received both an undergraduate and graduate degree in Education from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Following graduation, Bernice taught first grade and kindergarten at Riley Elementary School in Glen Park. Bernice married twice, first to James T. Collins of Gary, IN, who passed away in 1970, and in 1975 she married Alfred Govorchin of East Chicago, IN. Bernice and Al took early retirement, and spent their winters in the Florida Keys, where Al fished and Bernice developed an affinity for the music of Jimmy Buffett. Following Al's death in 2016, Bernice moved to Fort Wayne where she resided at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community.

Bernice is survived by her daughters: Susan Collins (Caroline) of Hamilton, IN and Susan Thompson (Van) of Hobart,IN; stepdaughter, Tina Frost; her niece, Sharon Collins Koulianos (Theo) of Valparaiso, IN; and her best-friend, Linda Demo (Paul), of Tampa, FL.

In light of the pandemic, no funeral services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. MCCOMB AND SONS LAKESIDE PARK FUNERAL HOME.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts