Bernice Ann Last

HIGHLAND, IN — Bernice Ann Last, 69, of Highland, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. She is survived by her sisters, Carole (Jim) Donner and Nora Last; brothers, Walter (Katrina) Last Jr. and Howard (Mary Beth) Last; four nieces and nephews: Molly Donner, Gary Donner, Betsie Last and David Last. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Gertrude Last; brother, Donald Last; and sister, Sr. Mary Corita.

Funeral services will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., in Highland on Saturday, January 16, 2021, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private burial to follow.

Bernice enjoyed quilting and crocheting and loved spending time with friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.