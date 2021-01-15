 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernice Ann Last

Bernice Ann Last

{{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Ann Last

HIGHLAND, IN — Bernice Ann Last, 69, of Highland, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. She is survived by her sisters, Carole (Jim) Donner and Nora Last; brothers, Walter (Katrina) Last Jr. and Howard (Mary Beth) Last; four nieces and nephews: Molly Donner, Gary Donner, Betsie Last and David Last. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Gertrude Last; brother, Donald Last; and sister, Sr. Mary Corita.

Funeral services will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., in Highland on Saturday, January 16, 2021, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private burial to follow.

Bernice enjoyed quilting and crocheting and loved spending time with friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts