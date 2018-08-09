WHITING, IN - Bernice B. Gima (nee Wisz), 97 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Monday, August 6, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late George M Gima who passed away on August 11, 1992; loving mother of George T. Gima, Mary Louise (Gary) McClain and the late Henrietta (Thomas) Gulley and Gregory (Marcia) Gima; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Kathryn) Gulley, Alison (Eugene) Harber, Aimee (Christopher) Collins, Bryan (Erin) Gima-Derrow, Andrew (Megan) Gima and Alan Gima; adoring great grandmother of Riley and Kaela Harber, Katherine, Zachary, Nicholas and Jacob Collins and Raegan and Kamdyn Gima; dearest sister of Casmira Iurillo and the late Henry, Norbert, Alphonse, Frank, Josephine, Stella and Lottie; dear sister-in-law of the late Andrew Gima, Jr., Marguerite Gima and Florence Gresko; proud aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.; parish wake service on Friday at 4:30p.m.
Bernice (Bronislawa) Wisz was born on May 6, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Marianna (Lecki) Wisz and was a resident of Whiting for the past 77 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and had participated with the St. John Rosary Society. Bernice was proud of her Polish heritage. She loved to cook, bake, garden and read. She had a fondness for animals and nature but above all she will be remembered for her endless commitment and devotion to her family and her generous spirit towards others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be appreciated.
