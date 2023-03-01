Oct. 31, 1922 - Feb. 25, 2023

CHESTERTON/KOUTS - Bernice D. Griffin, 100 of Chesterton, formerly of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born October 31, 1922, in Chicago, IL to the late John and Sophia (Petzold) Skora. Bernice was a devoted homemaker, and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts. She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, listening to music, and playing pinochle. Bernice was a loving, kind, and genuine person, who will be dearly missed.

On February 11, 1950, in Chicago, IL, Bernice married Robert G. Griffin, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by a daughter, Patty Williams of Chesterton, IN; a son, Robert (Julie) Griffin of Aurora, CO; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Read; son, James Griffin; grandson, Steven Griffin; great-grandson, Michael Lee Jordan; and 10 siblings.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Kosanke Funeral Home (new location), 309 S. Main Street, Kouts, IN, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will begin on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 402 E. Indiana Ave, Kouts, IN. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Kouts.