IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER, BERNICE DOPPLER ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. How could two years pass so quickly (seems longer)? We miss you every day. Wish you were here and rest in peace, Mom. Love, Judy, Jim, Diane & Kathy & Families.

