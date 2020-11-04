Bernice E. Martin

VALPARAISO, IN — Bernice E. Martin, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born May 31, 1931, in Hammond, IN. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Walter Martin; son, Larry (Tammy) Martin, of CA; daughter, Barb Bakos, of Valparaiso; five grand-children; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joanne (Jim) Coates, of TX, Pat (Vic) Martin, of Kouts, and Kay Peters, of TX. She was preceded in death by her newborn son and son-in-law, Skip Bakos.

Bernice was previously active with St. Paul Church's rosary society. She loved her Cubs and being a homemaker. Bernice was a talented seamstress working endlessly on wedding dresses and bead work. She was known for designing and sewing baptismal gowns for her family and friends. She had worked at the Porter County Jail, cooking for inmates, Hoards IGA and Evergreen Nursing Home. Most of all, Bernice loved growing old with her husband, sitting holding hands and watching the world go by.

In lieu of the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Bernice's life will be held later next year. Please make donations to the American Stroke Association in her honor. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.