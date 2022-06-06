March 7, 1930 - June 1, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Bernice Frances Herbach (nee Kondra), age 92, of Portage and formerly of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1930 in Calumet City, IL to the late John and Stephanie Kondra. She was a member of the Polish American Social Club of Pasco County, FL, St. Bridget Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary Hobart, and the St. Anne Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

Bernice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew Herbach; and seven sisters; and a brother. She is survived by daughter, Elyse Goff of Portage; son, Andrew Herbach of Palm Springs, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on June 8, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com