Jan. 16, 1922 - March 23, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Bernice Gerlach (nee Hero), age 100, late of St. John, IN. Passed away on March 23, 2022.

She was born January, 16, 1922, in East Chicago, IN, to Edward and Helen Hero and moved to St. John at the age of 9. Bernice is survived by four daughters: Pat (Dave) Sutton, Judy (late Ed) Hendricks, Nancy (John) Pelc, and Diane (Scott) Richardson; grandchildren: Michelle (Rich) Adams, Brian (Heather) Sutton, Danny (Deana) Sutton, Paul (Kim) Hendricks, Renee Hendricks, Jeff (Heather) Pelc, Jenny (Michael) Guder, Suzanne Richardson, Sarah Richardson (Brian) Genovesi; great-grandchildren: Kylee, Chase, Delaney, Isabelle, Lexi, Frank, Connor, Kayden, Sawyer, Jaxson, Jack and Benjamin. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 47 years, Raymond Gerlach. She was the devoted sister of the late Edward (late Edna) Hero, and the late Joe (late Mary) Hero.

Bernice has been a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Parish for over 91 years. She was a devout catholic and was an inspiration for her family and friends. Bernice volunteered her time and talents for numerous parish functions for many years. She was also known for the many years she sold poppies with her grandchildren for the VFW. Bernice was a member of St. John Historical Society, Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W. Post # 717, SJE Pierogi Ladies, and the Gleaner's Hawthorne Arbor. Bernice will always be remembered for her passion for baking, especially for her holiday nut rolls and coffee cakes which were shared with numerous friends and family.

Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022, Directly at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and U.S. 41) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474.