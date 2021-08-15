HEBRON, IN - Bernice H. Furto (nee Pankiewicz), age 94 of Hebron; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

She is survived by her son Robert (Janice) Furto; daughter Linda (William) Burns; grandchildren: Bryan (Heather) Burns, Eric (Lisa) Furto, David (Lisa) Burns, Jill (Allen) Boice; eight great-grandchildren: Brianna, Emma, Leah, Ashlynn, Seth, Hailey, Alyssa and Noah. Preceded in death by husband Benedict; great-grandson Andrew Furto; parents Joseph & Charlotte Pankiewicz; and her four sisters: Wanda, Dorothy, Alfreda and Jenny.

Mrs. Furto was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Bernice belonged to the Madam Curie Circle PNA Lodge #3134, PWA Group #562 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #207.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Bernice on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Hebron, IN with Rev. Frank Torres officiating. She was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.

