Bernice Katherine Hill

April 3, 1923 – April 16, 2022

HAMMOND - It is with heavy hearts we send Bernice to her eternal resting place. She leaves behind a legacy of loving children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Tom; sons: Tim and Mark; parents: Andrew and Margaret Schrepfer; sister, Dorothy Bomersback (Joe); brother, Andrew (Joan); great-grandson, Jake; and numerous relatives; and dear friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Krupinski (Ken); daughters-in-law: Vicki and Kathy; grandchildren: Karin Rogers (Michael), Kristin Curtin (David), Stephanie St. Peter (Joe), Christopher Hill (Brittany), Thomas Hill (Morgan), Anthony Hill, and Gregory Krupinski (Jacqueline); and many great-grandchildren.

Bernice grew up in Hammond and graduated from Catholic Central High School. She married the love of her life, Tom, on October 25, 1944, and together they raised three wonderful children. Tom, along with Tim and Mark, preceded her in death. Having experienced and endured these hardships, her strong faith (again) guided her through a well lived life.

Bernice cherished family time and enjoyed making recipes handed down through generations. She was a "cheerleader" for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's team sports. She enjoyed travel, reading, attending plays, and especially playing club pinochle with dear friends. She had a genuine zest for life!

One of Bernice's treasured memories were the 22 years she spent volunteering at St. Catherine Hospital, a position that brought her great joy and lifelong friendships. In addition, she spent many years volunteering at St. Thomas More School.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr, Dyer, IN 46311. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Services conclude at the church and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area: www.hospicecalumet.org