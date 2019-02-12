LANSING, IL - Bernice M. Benne, age 95 of Lansing, IL, formerly of the East Side, passed away at St. Anthony's Home in Lansing on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She is survived by her three children: Robert Alan (Charlene nee Hecht) Benne, William David (Martes nee DeManuele) Benne, and Janice Lynn (William) DeWitt; eight grandchildren: Shane Nowak, Shannon Doffin, Melissa Hawkins, Sharis Bonham, Eric DeWitt, Will Benne, Cheri Taylor, and Kristie Curry; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Benne was preceded in death by her husband: Robert J. Benne; parents: August and Bertha Dust; sister: Johanna Griffin; brother: Harold Dust; and great granddaughter: Faith Bonham.
Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Benne's family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Mrs. Benne will be laid to rest in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Bennes name to Humane Indiana (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area) or Sanctuary Hospice.
Mrs. Benne was a secretary for School District 158 in Lansing, working at Lester Crawl, Oak Glen, and Eisenhower schools.