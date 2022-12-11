March 21, 1925 - Dec. 8, 2022

HESSVILLE - Bernice M. Poczatek (nee Moore), age 97, of Hessville, IN, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

Bernice is survived by her son, John (Patricia) Poczatek; grandchildren, Darrin Poczatek, Jennifer (John) Samyn, great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Toni, Joseph, Tanner, and Isabella; also surviving are her siblings, Gerald Moore, Sandra (Dennis) Walker, Judy (John) Cavalier, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Poczatek, daughters, Cynthia and Linda; parents, Miles and Mary Moore; siblings, Miles Jr., Dale, Donald, Merle, Leonard, Lloyd, and Sue.

Bernice was born March 21, 1925 in Atwood, IL. She was a long time and faithful member of Hessville Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral at 12 noon at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME. (9039 Kleinman Road; Highland, IN). She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.