Bernice Moore Rev.

EAST CHICAGO IN - Rev. Bernice Moore, age 81, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Catherine's Hospital. She is survived by one son, Dregory (Dorothy) Williams Sr. of East Chicago; one grandson, Dregory Williams Jr.; one brother, Prince (Johnnie) Williams of Phenix City, AL; three sisters: Louise Bibbs of East Chicago, Katie (Tommy) Thornton of Columbus, GA, and Ollie Hensley of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E. Columbus Drive East Chicago, IN with Apostle Kelly B. Williams Sr, Officiating and Pastor Therese L. Bibbs, Eulogist. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at Greater Destiny Bible Church. Rev. Moore was a retiree of AT&T. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Moore family during their time of loss.

