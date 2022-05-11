GARY/EAST CHICAGO, IN - Bernice Rodgers Williams, of Gary formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, IN. Survivors are son, Antoine (LaVonda) Williams of Gary; sister, Mary Lacy of Merrillville and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her sons Ronald and DeWayne Williams; parents: Leon and Hollie Rodgers; sisters: Maxine Thompson and Eula Mae Rodgers; brothers: Leon Rodgers Jr and Clarence Rodgers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Tabernacle Baptist Church 2416 Pierce St. Gary with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Chet Johnson, officiating. Entombment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Williams and Rodgers families during their time of loss.