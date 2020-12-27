Bernice S. Tomaszewski (Krawaczyk)

GARY, IN - Bernice S. Tomaszewski, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Jerome F. (Lori Raymond) Tomaszewski, John P. (Angela Comsa) Tomaszewski and James A. (Kelly Leyba) Tomaszewski; grandchildren: Christie, Jordan, Justin, Jensen, Karissa, Paige, Alexandra, Grace and Asher; seven great grandchildren; sister, Lottie (late Gene) Kupiec and brother, Walter (Marlene) Krawaczyk. Bernice is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard F. Tomaszewski; son, Joseph Tomaszewski; daughter, Joann Tomaszewski; siblings: Genevieve (Chester) Kapica, Irene (Michael) Jankawoicz, Chester (Alice) Krawczyk and Ted Krawczyk.

Bernice was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and The Daughter's of Poland. She and her late husband, Leonard, were past members of Blessed Sacrament in Gary, IN and currently of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Bernice enjoyed puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune, but most of all, Bernice loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Rev. Lou Pasala officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information, please call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com