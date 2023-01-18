WHITING/ROBERTSDALE - Bernice Theresa Banas (nee Perhach) 91 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Robert J. Banas who passed away March 29, 2009. Loving mother of Cookie Perrin, Robert J. (late Kim) Banas, Jr., Christine L, "Teena" (Mark) Dugan, Betty T. (late Kevin) Cunningham and John M. "Johnny" (Patricia) Banas; cherished grandmother of Aja Ann Perrin, John Hunter Banas, Matthew Robert Banas and Kenneth Robert (Ashley) Dugan; adoring great grandma of Ronald Clark McPherson; dearest aunt of the late Nancy (late Timo) Iacobbozzi, Cathy Spry, Patricia (George) Wind, Thomas (Nancy) Funcik, late Steve Chovanec, Jr., James Chovanec and Late Richard (Pauline) Chovanec, Joseph Perhach, late Donald Perhach; great nieces, nephews, great, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen (late Joseph) Funchik, Linda (late Bert) Shaffer, Margaret (late Steve) Chovanec, Ann (late Steve) Csonka and Betty Perhach; brothers Joseph (late Mary) Perhach, John (late Irene) Perhach, Rudy Perhach and infant, Adam Perhach and Uncle, Joseph Frelich.

Visitation on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Bernice Banas was born on February 2, 1931 to John and Mary (Frelich) Perhach at 1544 Myrtle Avenue in the Robertsdale section of Hammond. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1949. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the St. John Rosary Society. She graduated from St. John School, participating with the early morning Mass Latin Choir and after school worked for three years at Sandrick Sundries. Proud of her Slovak heritage, Bernice was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and participated with the Drill Teams of both the junior and senior branches 58 & 81. She was also a member the Slovak Zivena and excelled at baking and cooking, especially Slovak specialties. She had participated with the St. John Rosary Society Bake Sales for decades. In later years, Bernice participated with the Northwest Indiana Senior Games, winning several medals and was active with the "Save George Lake" movement. Devoted to her family, Bernice will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.