Feb. 28, 1932 - Apr. 7, 2022

GREENWOOD, IN - Bernice (Uzdowski) Sacha, 90, was born on February 28, 1932, in East Chicago, IN. She passed peacefully surrounded by her children in her home in Greenwood, IN, on April 7, 2022.

Bernice was born on a leap year and, therefore, was only 22.5 years old. She remained young and beautiful all her life. She entered the working world early and fondly recalled delivering meals and helping the nuns at St Catherine Hospital, inspecting the construction of army tanks, inspecting and manually repairing books at Rand McNally, preparing foods within the Highland school system, catering for the Salvatorian Hall, and being known as Chef B when cooking for the Knights of Columbus. Bernice enjoyed spending time with her family, her pets, reading, vacationing with her family, and definitely shopping.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Joseph; her parents, Teofila and Stanley Uzdowski; her granddaughter, Lauren Johnson; and her siblings: Helen Stefek, John Uzdowski, Anthony Uzdowski, Jenny Mikler, and Dorothy Graziani.

Bernice is survived by her children: Janice (Sacha) and Duane Johnson, Linda (Sacha) and John Andres, Lawrence and Karen (Carroll) Sacha, and Gregory and Margo (Gembolis) Sacha. She will be dearly missed by her family of seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A visitation is scheduled for Bernice on Tuesday, April 12, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, with funeral services at 12:00 noon, and graveside service at 1:00 PM.

