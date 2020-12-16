Bernice V. Hensel
VALPARAISO, IN — Bernice V. Hensel, 84, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born June 17, 1936, to Bernard and Bessie (Van Dusen) Bailey. Bernice made her career in banking in Valparaiso for over 30 years, retiring as a bank manager. She enjoyed volunteering with the Rays of Hope program and had formerly attended First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso. Her travels with her husband, William, to dozens of state and national parks and other intriguing destinations were always eagerly anticipated.
On May 24, 1997, she married William G. Hensel, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patti Rozzi; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey; and two grandsons.
Survivors include children: Teresa Hohner (Bernie), Cheryl Horan (Ron), Candy Morgan (Dave), Michelle Uskert (Tom) and Edward Krutul; brother, Bernard Bailey; sister, Luetta Stone; grandchildren: Jen, Joe, Steph, Becky, Christine, Daniel, Katie, Liz, Brittany, Megan, Abby, Nathan, Tiffany and Joshua; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter expected soon.
A private funeral service was held Tuesday at Moeller Funeral Home with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice Foundation.
