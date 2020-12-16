VALPARAISO, IN — Bernice V. Hensel, 84, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born June 17, 1936, to Bernard and Bessie (Van Dusen) Bailey. Bernice made her career in banking in Valparaiso for over 30 years, retiring as a bank manager. She enjoyed volunteering with the Rays of Hope program and had formerly attended First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso. Her travels with her husband, William, to dozens of state and national parks and other intriguing destinations were always eagerly anticipated.