Bernie Edgar "Red" "Pa" Gentry

March 23, 1932 - April 7, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Bernie Edgar Gentry, aka "Red" and "Pa", 89, of Calumet City passed away on April 7, 2021.

Bernie was born on March 24, 1932 in Vonore, TN to William Connie and Martha Gentry. He is survived by his three sons: Randall (Jennifer) Gentry, Danny (Martha) Gentry, Kenneth (Gale) Gentry; seven grandchildren: Jeff, Steffany, David, Carie, Danielle, Brian, Kathy and ten great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Chambers; brother, Thomas Gentry; sisters-in-law: Mary Gentry and Sandra Gentry. Bernie is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geretta; his two parents; two sisters: Dollie Mae Gentry and Mary Lou Haynes; brothers: William Gentry, James Gentry, Connie Melvin Gentry, Bonnie Hugh Gentry and a baby brother.

Red was a long time Green Bay Packers Fan who enjoyed fishing, gardening and pulling pranks, but mostly Red enjoyed telling stories. Red loved to share the stories of his youth in the hills of Tennessee, how he served proudly in the United States Army and all of his years spent as a Foreman at Republic Steel. Red and his storytelling will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

A military service will be held in Bernie's honor on May 1, 2021, followed by a private ceremony for the family as they place both Geretta and Bernie in their final resting place, side by side, just as they were for 64 years of marriage.