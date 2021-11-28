May 17, 1947 - Nov. 21, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, FL - Bernie Swab, 74, of Englewood, FL and formerly Portage, IN, passed away on November 21, 2021.

Bernie was a true gearhead with a passion for muscle cars. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends and forever in their hearts.

Funeral service on Friday, Dec 3, 2021. Contact Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, FL for details.

Memorial donations may be made to TidewellHospice.org