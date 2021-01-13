Berniece "Bee" Weaver (nee Ussery)

Bernice 'Bee' Weaver (nee Ussery)

HEBRON, IN — Bernice "Bee" Weaver (nee Ussery), 95, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Bernice is survived by her children, Wayne (Joan) Weaver, Dorothy (Howard) Gulick and Laura Church; son-in-law, Randy Relinski; grandchildren: Dr. William Weaver, N. Todd (Cathy) Weaver, Kelly Siecker, Mathew (Nicole) Siecker, Colton Church and Caitlyn Church; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Weaver; parents: Charles Cullen Ussery and Lela May (Julius) Todd; daughter, Judy Lynn Relinski; grandson, Randy Relinski Jr.; and sister, Dorothy May Lax.

Bernice was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron, and had taught Sunday School for over 60 years when she was previously a member at Hebron Baptist Church and Christian Fellowship Church in Hammond. She worked at Dante's Restaurant for many years and was a member of the South County Bells Homemakers Club. Bernice enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting, but her greatest love was her family and her church.