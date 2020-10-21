Bert Gish (copy)

Born Bert Giczewski on September 21, 1929, he prided himself to have come from one of the founding families of Calumet City and other than his tour in the Air Force during the 1950s, was a lifelong resident of the town. He graduated from Thornton Fractional in 1948 and from there worked in his father's paint store until he joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. It was during his Air Force days he would meet and marry Carol Kross. They were joined together on November 1, 1952, right before he shipped out to France. It was after leaving the Air Force in 1954 he would join Ford Motor Co. where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1986 as an inspection quality controller. He kept himself busy continuing on with the family business of painting, which he taught to his sons and has since passed down to his grandsons and great-grandson.