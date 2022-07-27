Bert J. Hoogewerf

March 2, 1960 - February 11, 2022

SOUTH BEND - Bert Hoogewerf of South Bend, age 61, passed away on February 11, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Letha Hoogewerf; brother, Dirk Hoogewerf; and longtime girlfriend, Caroline Cooper; and six nieces; and one nephew.

Bert was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Hoogewerf; sister, Rita Holevinsky.

Come join us for a celebration of life luncheon on July 30th, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307.

Bert had a deep love for baseball and the Chicago Cubs. Bert spent several summers at Mickey Owen baseball camp. He was a talented mechanic and Bert was a born-again Christian.