CONROE, TX - Bert W. Lawson departed his earthly body to reunite with his Lord and Savior at his home in Conroe, Texas, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 88.

Bert W. Lawson was born on June 1, 1933 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Bert and Etta (Meadows) Lawson. Bert is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Lee Lawson; his daughter-in-law, Linda Ann Lawson; his brother, Norman Lawson; and sister, Olgie Lawson.

He is survived by his two sons: Kevin Lawson and wife, Berta of The Woodlands, Texas, Donald Lawson (Linda) of Conroe, Texas; his brother, Robert Lawson and wife, Sandy of Valparaiso, Indiana, his brother, Raymond Lawson and wife, Sharon of Fisher, Indiana; his grandchildren: Argin Taylor and husband, Ryan, Sarah Lawson-Baney and husband, Derek, Jonathan Lawson and wife, Caitlin, Curtis Lawson, Brianna Lawson, Marsaias Urban and husband, Kenny, Chaille Romero and husband, Jon; his nine great-grandchildren: Micah, Domanic, Analeyse, Daniel, Maverick, Kingston, Rohen, Leighton, and Ethan; numerous other nieces; nephews; cousins; family; friends; and an extraordinary companion, Wanda Wise of Montgomery, Texas.

Bert was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, mentor, and friend to many. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. Bert was a graduate of Chesterton High School in 1951 before attending Purdue University Northwest. He selflessly volunteered to enlist in the United States Air Force to serve his country from 1952 to 1954. On September 12, 1953, he married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Curtis, at Pines Bible Church. They were blessed to have their two sons together and share nearly sixty-three years of life. While residing in NorthWest Indiana, before moving to Conroe, Texas, Bert worked thirty-nine years for the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) as a lineman, a supervisor, and served in other managerial positions. He was a member of the Chesterton Volunteer Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

Bert spent his life serving the Lord as a Sunday School Teacher, a Counselor, in Missions, as Church Treasurer, a Deacon, Elder, Church Choir Director, and an Assistant Pastor. He loved surrounding himself with friends and family as he treasured cultivating those personal relationships. Bert was aware day, and he would reunite with his Heavenly Father, which was only possible not by his good works on earth but through the personal relationship he had with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His desire was for everyone he encountered during his lifetime to have the same relationship so that he could celebrate with them on the other side of Heaven when their time on earth was complete. On behalf of his family, we would like to thank everyone that played an intricate role in his life and made it what it was.

Services will be held at Cashner's Funeral Home in their Chapel on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Kids Alive International or Crossroads Baptist Church.