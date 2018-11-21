MUNSTER, IN - Berta Kraft (nee Braccini), age 92 of Munster, IN formerly of Whiting, IN, originally from Florence, Italy, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 10, 2018. Berta is survived by two sons: Marco (Grace Jimenez) Kraft and Roger (Norma Elias) Kraft; two grandsons: Peter and Ziyad Kraft. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry C. Kraft (2010) and her beloved son, Terry L. Kraft (2017).
Private visitation was held at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN on Sunday, November 18, 2018 and a Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 19, 2018 at St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, IN. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com