{{featured_button_text}}
Bertha Banning

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bertha Banning, 86, of Merrillville, Indiana, born May 6, 1933, passed away May 12, 2019. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.