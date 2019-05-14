MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bertha Banning, 86, of Merrillville, Indiana, born May 6, 1933, passed away May 12, 2019. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.
